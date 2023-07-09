ICPC speaks on alleged investigation into President Tinubu

The Independent Corrupt Practises and Other Related Offences Commission, on Saturday, declared that there were no files in any of its offices across the nation that implicated President Bola Tinubu and a few of his close associates.

The Department for State Services reportedly raided one of the commission’s offices and removed documents that implicated the president and his close associates, which prompted the commission’s response.

Azuka Ogugua, the ICPC’s spokesman, referred to the report as baseless and urged Nigerians to ignore it in a statement.

The statement read, “The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has been drawn to a spurious news report by an online media, titled “Secret Police, DSS Carts Away Files Implicating President Buhari, Close Aides from ICPC, CCB”.

“The Commission hereby refutes the report and states unequivocally that there were no files implicating President Tinubu or close aides at its headquarters or offices across the states. Therefore, the alleged carting away of such imaginary files is unfounded and should be disregarded by the public.

“While the Commission does not dispute the role of the media to inform the public, it is deeply disturbed by irresponsible practice and non-adherence to the tenets of the journalism profession by some media outlets.”

