News
ICPC speaks on alleged investigation into President Tinubu
The Independent Corrupt Practises and Other Related Offences Commission, on Saturday, declared that there were no files in any of its offices across the nation that implicated President Bola Tinubu and a few of his close associates.
The Department for State Services reportedly raided one of the commission’s offices and removed documents that implicated the president and his close associates, which prompted the commission’s response.
Azuka Ogugua, the ICPC’s spokesman, referred to the report as baseless and urged Nigerians to ignore it in a statement.
Read Also: Tinubu visits Nigerian troops in Guinea Bissau
The statement read, “The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has been drawn to a spurious news report by an online media, titled “Secret Police, DSS Carts Away Files Implicating President Buhari, Close Aides from ICPC, CCB”.
“The Commission hereby refutes the report and states unequivocally that there were no files implicating President Tinubu or close aides at its headquarters or offices across the states. Therefore, the alleged carting away of such imaginary files is unfounded and should be disregarded by the public.
“While the Commission does not dispute the role of the media to inform the public, it is deeply disturbed by irresponsible practice and non-adherence to the tenets of the journalism profession by some media outlets.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...