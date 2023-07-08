Tinubu visits Nigerian troops in Guinea Bissau

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday arrived in Guinea Bissau for the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The trip is Tinubu’s second foreign trip after his participation at a summit on the New Global Financing Pact hosted by France President, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris last month.

The president visited the Nigerian contingent stationed in Guinea Bissau under the ECOWAS Stabilisation Force shortly after he arrived in the country.

In his address, the president commended the soldiers and their Commander, Gen. Al-hassan Grema, for their dedication and service to Nigeria and their host country.

He added that Nigeria would continue to support democracy in West Africa and around the world.

President Tinubu said: “I am here to show solidarity with you. I want to assure you we are committed to support peace and democracy not only in West Africa but around the world.

“Nigeria is a giant that has made its mark in Sierra Leone and Liberia and other places. We count on your support for the defence of constitutional order.

“I heard your allowances have been paid up to date. Nothing else should make you angry. We will continue to build a virile force.

“We are proud of you and your loyalty. Nigeria depends on you. There will be peace and progress in our country.”

Grema, who spoke on behalf of the troops, thanked Tinubu for being the first president in Nigeria’s history to visit his soldiers outside the shore of the country.

In Guinea Bissau, the Nigerian leader will hold bilateral meetings and other engagements on the sidelines of the Summit.

On the president’s entourage are the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribad, Acting Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Folashodun Shonubi, former governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

