Akeredolu’s wife suspends 70th birthday celebration after backlash online

Mrs Betty Akeredolu, the wife of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has suspended all activities lined up to celebrate her 70th birthday.

The governor’s wife announced the suspension after a torrent of criticisms with some questioning the need for a celebration amid the ill-health of her husband, Rotimi Akeredolu.

However, on Sunday, in a Twitter post, Betty announced that the birthday celebration had been suspended “due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control”.

Also, in another Twitter post, that was accompanied with a photo of her birthday flyer, Mrs Akeredolu claimed that as long as there is life, ‘Owambe’ (party) can come at any time.

She also assured of a return that will be celebrated in style.

The tweet reads, “Hello Family and Friends.

“This is to inform you that all activities lined up to mark my 70th birthday are hereby suspended till further notice due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control. Sorry for any inconvenience caused by this development.

“Nevertheless, be assured that I will be celebrated in style upon my return. Thank you for your understanding. I remain Arabinrin a.k.a Ada Owere I.”

