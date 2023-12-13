Ondo Speaker confirms receipt of Akeredolu’s handing-over letter, Aiyedatiwa now Acting Gov

Olamide Oladiji, the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, announced that he had received a letter from Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu transferring authority to Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to serve as acting governor.

But he added that it requires a constitutional procedure, saying he will give the Clerk of the House instructions to provide his consent to the Secretary of the State Government.

Oladiji continued by saying that he had updated the House members on his meeting with President Bola Tinubu and that they had approved the governor’s letter.

The Speaker claimed that there won’t be a sitting on the subject since, upon completing the process of transferring authority to the deputy governor, he will issue a press release.

In his statement, the Speaker said Aiyedatiwa would now assume the responsibilities of the governor in acting capacity until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

It reads, “Following Doctor’s advice on the need for medical follow-up after recuperating, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON has forwarded the letter on medical leave to the State House of Assembly.

“Receiving the letter on behalf of other lawmakers, the Speaker,Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon.Olamide Oladiji said the Governor’s action is in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“According to the letter,his Deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa would now assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

“The leave is expected to commence on Wednesday,13th December,2023.

“Oladiji, who expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the Governor, expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duty.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now