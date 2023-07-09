JUST IN: Tinubu emerges as ECOWAS chairman

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday emerged as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He was elected chairman of the 15-member sub-regional body at its 63rd Ordinary Session held in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

President Tinubu will occupy the position for one year.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari served as ECOWAS chairman from 2018 to 2019.

In his address after receiving the handover documents from the Guinea-Bissau President, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, the Nigerian leader promised to ensure sustainability in West Africa.

Tinubu said: “We will take democracy seriously, Democracy is very tough but it is the form of government.”

