Dipo Fasina: Missing ex-ASUU president found in Turkey

A former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dipo Fasina, has been found in Turkey.

Fasina, who is popularly known as “Jingo,” went missing at the Istanbul Airport on July 1.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) confirmed the development in a series of tweets on its Twitter handle on Sunday.

The commission said the 76-year-old was seen at the Turkish airport and would fly back to the country on Monday.

Fasina served as ASUU president from 2000 to 2004.

NIDCOM wrote: “The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, in collaboration with the Nigerian High Commission in Turkey, has successfully located Prof. Fasina, who went missing for a few days at Istanbul Airport while connecting on a flight back home.

“Mr. Fasina, 76, was travelling to Algeria when he was said to have missed his connecting flight from Istanbul, Turkey.”

“A big thanks to the Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey who immediately sent officials to the Airport to physically locate him in the very busy and huge Istanbul Airport.”

