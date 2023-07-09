PSC approves dismissal of three senior police officers for misconduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of three senior police officers for misconduct and abuse of office.

The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the commission also approved the demotion of a police commissioner and eight others for similar infractions.

The commission also approved the compulsory retirement of an Assistant Police Commissioner and ordered the refund of all entitlements wrongly paid to him.

It equally approved the posthumous promotion of the late Insp. Ifeanyi Oroke to the next rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) II for acts of gallantry and ordered the reinstatement of a dismissed Inspector, Augustina Oko.

The decisions, according to Ani, were taken at the PSC’s 21st plenary presided over by Justice Clara Ogunbiyi on behalf of the chairman, Solomon Arase.

The statement read: “The Police Service Commission has approved the dismissal of three senior police officers over cases of misconduct and abuse of office. Nine other officers were reduced in rank including a Commissioner of Police.

“The Commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand on 16 officers and reprimand for another 18. It directed that letters of warning should be given to two other Officers.

“The Commission had earlier approved the appeal for adjustment on the date of promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police of ACP Woke Iheanyi Kingsley and reinstatement of CSP Anaele Samuel Onuoha in compliance with a court judgment.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now