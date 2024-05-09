News
Tinubu appoints Ekperikpe Ekpo co-chairman Nigeria’s content board
President Bola Tinubu has appointed the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, as the Co-Chairman of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Governing Council.
The NCDMB is charged with increasing local content for more job creation, boosting the domestic private sector, facilitating technology transfer, and building a competitive local workforce.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the new appointment was in line with Tinubu’s commitment to establish a more efficient, targeted, and consistent approval process for unique oil and gas projects in the country.
Ngelale added that the president remains committed to unlocking Nigeria’s immense gas potential to stimulate industrial development, job creation, and sustainable economic growth.
