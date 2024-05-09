Tinubu appoints Ekperikpe Ekpo co-chairman Nigeria’s content board

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, as the Co-Chairman of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Governing Council.

The NCDMB is charged with increasing local content for more job creation, boosting the domestic private sector, facilitating technology transfer, and building a competitive local workforce.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints Lokpobiri, 8 others to content board governing council

He said the new appointment was in line with Tinubu’s commitment to establish a more efficient, targeted, and consistent approval process for unique oil and gas projects in the country.

Ngelale added that the president remains committed to unlocking Nigeria’s immense gas potential to stimulate industrial development, job creation, and sustainable economic growth.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now