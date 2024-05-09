Again, court adjourns Agunloye’s suit against EFCC to June 24

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday adjourned a N1 billion suit filed by a former Minister of Power and Steel, Dr. Olu Agunloye, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) till June 24 for hearing.

The judge fixed the date after Agunloye’s lawyer, Jedidiah Akpata, sought an adjournment to enable parties in the suit to regularise their processes.

Akpata, who held the brief of Adeola Adedipe (SAN), told the court shortly after the matter was called that they were yet to respond to counter-affidavits of the defendants.

He equally said the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) served on them a motion to regularise their processes.

The AGF’s lawyer, Mercy Akeredolu, blamed the delay in filing their application on the death of the lawyer who was briefed to represent the office in the case.

M.K. Hussein, who appeared for EFCC, did not oppose the application for adjournment and the matter was consequently adjourned till June 24 for hearing.

Justice Nwite had on April 18 adjourned the case till May 9 after the EFCC lawyer, Abba Mohammed, sought an adjournment to enable him to regularise his processes before the court.

Although the AGF was not represented in court on the last adjourned date, the judge ordered that a hearing notice be served on the office.

The ex-minister filed the suit against EFCC on March 1 to protest the commission’s decision to publish his name on its website’s wanted list.

Agunloye in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/167/2024 sought six reliefs, including a declaration that the EFCC cannot lawfully exercise its discretion, powers, and or functions under Sections 1(2\(c\, 6, 7, 13 of the EFCC Act, 2004, ditto Section 4 of the Police Act 2020, by declaring him wanted on its official website or any other related platform.

