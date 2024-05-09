News
Reps to probe activities of foreign affairs ministry
The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its missions.
This followed the adoption of a motion presented by a lawmaker from Delta State, Ben Etanabene, at the plenary on Thursday in Abuja.
Etanabene had in his presentation noted that the Federal Government had set in motion reforms for effective service delivery in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Parastatal agencies, and the Missions.
He expressed concern that the House had taken several steps to ensure that the reforms and policy thrust of the ministry came to fruition for the good of the country.
He lamented that Nigerians around the world were faced with general and urgent consular services challenges despite the House’s efforts.
The lawmaker recalled that many Nigerians were illegally held or imprisoned in foreign countries and often under harsh conditions that may lead to loss of lives if left unaddressed.
He said: “Many Nigerians go through extreme difficulties to secure visas for legitimate travels including government officials and legislators after paying exorbitant visa fees.
“Embassies in a bid to ease visa application processes have resulted in outsourcing the processes to agents whose cost of services are borne by Nigerians.
“Several modes of visa applications were in force including express services with huge cost paid by applicants who are sometimes denied visas after such payments.”
Adopting the motion, the lawmakers mandated the Committee on Foreign Affairs to carry out a holistic investigation and report back to the House within three weeks.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...