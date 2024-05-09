Reps to probe activities of foreign affairs ministry

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its missions.

This followed the adoption of a motion presented by a lawmaker from Delta State, Ben Etanabene, at the plenary on Thursday in Abuja.

Etanabene had in his presentation noted that the Federal Government had set in motion reforms for effective service delivery in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Parastatal agencies, and the Missions.

He expressed concern that the House had taken several steps to ensure that the reforms and policy thrust of the ministry came to fruition for the good of the country.

He lamented that Nigerians around the world were faced with general and urgent consular services challenges despite the House’s efforts.

The lawmaker recalled that many Nigerians were illegally held or imprisoned in foreign countries and often under harsh conditions that may lead to loss of lives if left unaddressed.

He said: “Many Nigerians go through extreme difficulties to secure visas for legitimate travels including government officials and legislators after paying exorbitant visa fees.

“Embassies in a bid to ease visa application processes have resulted in outsourcing the processes to agents whose cost of services are borne by Nigerians.

“Several modes of visa applications were in force including express services with huge cost paid by applicants who are sometimes denied visas after such payments.”

Adopting the motion, the lawmakers mandated the Committee on Foreign Affairs to carry out a holistic investigation and report back to the House within three weeks.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now