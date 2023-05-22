Ex-foreign affairs minister, Gen Nwachukwu to lead discussions on economy

A former governor and minister for Foreign Affairs, retired Gen Ike Nwachukwu is expected to lead discussions at the Duke Masterclass, an experience and knowledge-sharing platform put together to discuss the role of the private sector in an emerging economic renaissance.

According to the convener of the Masterclass, Joseph Edgar, the event will attract Chief Executive Officers of top-rated private companies and type C-level Corporate leaders who will throw light on issues bordering on the economy.

Other notable speakers at the Masterclass will include Prof Konyin Ajayi (SAN), Kola Adeshina, Director, Sahara Power, and Mr Olu Onakoya the first indigenous Managing Director of Mobil Oil Plc.

He said the Duke’s Masterclass is a think thank expected to provide a robust platform for the sharing of incisive knowledge and practical experiences aimed at stretching driver-seat capacity in Nigeria’s economic platforms.

Edgar, an investment banker and public affairs commentator, in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the session was put together to “push the narrative that the challenges faced in securing a cohesive nationhood are not political but economic.”

Among issues to be discussed at the session, according to Edgar, are corporate governance, regulatory environment, strategy, board and management relations while the session is expected to work on the push for an indigenous company that can hit 100 years old.

“The continued struggle for the control of a unilinear economic power base is what is leading to the seemingly entrenched political crises and its attendant instability which continually leads to lack of a progressive economic push,” he said.

“There is the need to democratise economic power now more than ever before. It has become very imperative and it is as a result of this that robust initiatives like this Masterclass are being organised to strengthen leadership within diverse economic decision taking strata,” he added.

Edgar said while Nwachukwu, would deliver the key note paper that would cover leadership, strategy and visioning in the private economic players, former President of Funds Managers Association, Dr Ore Sofekun, will lead the technical team that include Bolaji Adewumi, Managing Director of Abbey Mortgage Plc.

The event which is to hold in Ikoyi, on June 15 is its second outing, the first being a 2-day visit by more than 200 Corporate leaders to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in March 2022.

The former Nigerian leader took them through the tenets of decisive leadership in decison taking.

