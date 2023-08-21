I begged Tinubu to give me solid minerals ministry – Alake

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said on Monday he asked President Bola Tinubu to assign the ministry to him because of the sector’s importance to the country’s economic renewal.

Alake disclosed this to State House correspondents shortly after the inauguration of 45 new ministers at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister said the portfolio many had anticipated was not necessarily tailored for only him.

Many Nigerians had anticipated that Alake would be assigned to the information ministry before the president assigned portfolios to the ministers last week.

Before his ministerial nomination, he was the special adviser on special duties, communications, and strategy to the president.

Alake also served as commissioner for information and strategy during Tinubu’s tenure as governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.

He said: ‘’I heard about that matter since the beginning of this administration when I was given the position of Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy.

‘’The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development as you know is a sensitive position in this period of economic renewal.

“The administration is ready to give a new lease of life to the sector.

‘’So, that position was one that I specifically ask Mr. President to give me and he obliged.

“The ministry is key to the administration and the president wanted someone that he trust and believe would deliver effectively.”

