Police bans protests ahead of Kano tribunal judgement

The Kano State Police Command has banned street protests in the state as the governorship election petitions tribunal prepares to deliver judgement on the case challenging Governor Abba Yusuf’s victory in the March 18 governorship election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, are challenging the outcome of the election over alleged fraud by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the exercise.

The panel began sitting for the adoption of written addresses by the parties on Monday.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Husaini Gumel, announced the ban at the command headquarters on Monday morning.

He said the command had discovered plans by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and APC to mobilise people of the state for street protests ahead of the tribunal ruling.

