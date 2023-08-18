Police foils kidnap attempt, rescues victim in Delta

Police operatives in Delta on Thursday foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued a victim in Oghara, Ethiope West local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Asaba, said the victim was kidnapped at the entrance of his apartment at about 7:00 p.m., on Thursday in Sapele.

He added that the victim had been reunited with his family while the search for the criminals was ongoing.

According to him, 20 rounds of 7.62 AK-47 live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

Edafe said: “At about 20.35 hours on August 17, 2023, the Divisional Police Officer, Oghara police station received information from members of the community that some persons suspected to be kidnappers were sighted in a white Benz GLK with reg. No ABC-448-HC around the Ogharake community.

“Consequently, the DPO swiftly mobilised and led a team of the Command’s Anti-cult unit alongside the divisional patrol team to the area with the support of community youth and local vigilantes.

“The team embarked on a serious patrol of the area until about 2150 hours when the policemen sighted the said vehicle and on getting closer to the vehicle, the hoodlums abandoned the car and escaped into the bush.”

