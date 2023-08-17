Anthrax: Benue govt warns residents on consumption of dead animals

The Benue State government on Thursday warned the people of the state about the consumption of dead animals.

The advice followed reports on the growing cases of anthrax disease in the country.

The Director of Livestock Services, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Edward Amali, who made the call in Makurdi, said the government had discovered that some butchers were in the habit of selling dead animals in the state.

Amali, who is also the chairman of the state committee on prevention and control of anthrax, added that the government would embark on a house-to-house campaign to create awareness on the dangers of the disease.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt confirms first anthrax case in Niger farm

He said: “At this point when there is a scare of an anthrax disease in the country, we are advised to ensure we are cautious on how we eat pork and beef. They must be inspected at the abattoirs if you must eat meat.

“We advise butchers to completely desist from butchering dead animals because you don’t know what killed the animals but some of them won’t heed. By so doing, they are also the first point of contact. The hazard is theirs. The animals must be inspected and certified okay before it come into the abattoir.”

