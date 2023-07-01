Tinubu is ready to provide leadership for Africa – Alake

The Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, on Saturday in Lagos, explained that President Bola Tinubu is ready to provide leadership for Africa.

According to Alake, the rest of Africa looks up to Nigeria for leadership, adding that “Everybody is looking up to Nigeria, especially in Africa and the ECOWAS region and President Tinubu is ready to take up the gauntlet.”

Alake stated while speaking with State House correspondents when President Umaro Embaló of Guinea Bissau visited President Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos.

The Director of Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, revealed this in a statement he signed on Saturday titled ‘African Issues: President Tinubu ready to take up gauntlet, says Dele Alake.’

Alake further stated that Tinubu recognises that other African nations are taking cues from Nigeria in terms of leadership. Therefore, he is prepared to step up to the challenge of providing a befitting example.

He also noted that although both men met privately, President Embaló used the opportunity to express his solidarity and willingness to cooperate with Nigeria under the leadership of Tinubu.

Embaló, who is currently the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, also used the visit to reinforce the fraternal relations between the two countries, Alake revealed.

“President Embalo commended the laudable policy initiatives of President Tinubu in the last one month and added that everyone in the international community has been commending the giant strides of the Nigerian leader.

“He came to pay his solidarity and bond with a brother African head of State, in the first instance, and in particular as a brother Head of State in West Africa,” Alake said, describing the engagement as a “commendable sign of things to come in the entire West African region”, he added.

He further noted that the show of support stems from President Tinubu’s “giant steps in the last one month” which, he said, has created a suitable atmosphere and need for Nigeria to take its rightful place in African affairs.

“Everybody is looking up to Nigeria, especially in Africa and the ECOWAS region and President Tinubu is ready to take up the gauntlet,” the presidential spokesman said.

The Bissau Guinean leader was accompanied on the visit by his Special Adviser Caramo Camara; Chief of Staff, Califa Soares; Diplomatic Advisor, Alfredo Cabral and Image Operator, Bonifacio Correia.

Those who joined President Tinubu to receive the Guinea-Bissau President included Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu; Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila and Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy to the President; Mr. Dele Alake.

