Police begins manhunt for suspected killers of woman accused of witchcraft in Cross River

The Cross River Police Command has launched a manhunt for the suspected killers of a woman accused of witchcraft in the Akamkpa local government area of the state.

The command spokesperson, Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Calabar, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Grimah, has directed that the operatives to fish out the perpetrators of the act for prosecution.

The commissioner, who described the incident as unfortunate, noted that no person had the right to take another’s life under any guise.

The deceased, Mrs. Martina Itagbor, a mother of four, was accused of witchcraft following the death of two young men in a car crash that also left many injured in the area.

The woman was, thereafter, beaten and burnt to death by some youths of the Old Ntem community in Akamkpa LGA.

The spokesman said the heinous crime was one the police frowned at and would do everything necessary to avoid a future reoccurrence.

Ugbo said: “The issue of jungle justice is one crime that the Police will not take lightly and as such, we have already commenced a manhunt for those responsible for the dastardly act.

“Those responsible, no matter highly placed, will be arrested and prosecuted according to the laws of the land.”

