Tinubu meets Guinea Bissau president in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday met with his Guinea Bissau counterpart, Umaro Sissoci Embalo in Lagos.

The meeting between the two leaders took place at Tinubu’s residence in the Ikoyi area of the state.

However, issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public.

But it may not be unconnected with efforts to sustain the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Embalo, who is the Chairman, Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, has been regular visitor to Nigeria since the time of former President Muhammadu Buhari in office.

