Climate change destroying lives, affecting development, deputy speaker, Kalu says

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has weighed in on current debates surrounding the negative effects of climate change on human existence and development, saying it was destroying lives.

Kalu, who raised the alarm in a statement he personally signed in Abuja on Saturday to mark this year’s International Day of Parliamentarism celebrated June 30 of every year, said that the 10th National Assembly will accord climate change issues the deserved priority as the parliament got underway.

He said: “On this special day, I join all parliamentarians all over the world to mark this 2023 International Day of Parliamentarism.

“This special day is a time to review the progress that parliaments have made in achieving some key goals, carrying out self-assessments, working to include more women and youth as members of Parliament, and adapting to new technologies.

“For 2023 International Day of Parliamentarism, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) had chosen a campaign theme of ‘Parliaments for the Planet’ to mobilise parliaments and parliamentarians to act on the climate emergency.

Read also: Railway debt service rises amid N1.31bn decline in revenue

“Climate action begins at home. Parliaments and those who work in them can take concrete steps to reduce their carbon footprint, both as institutions and individuals. By adopting greener policies and embracing a culture of sustainability, parliaments and parliamentarians can help address the climate crisis and pave the way for stronger climate action. Climate change is killing people and destroying lives, development, peace and security all over the world.

“I acknowledge the effort put together by OrderPaper in partnership with other civil society groups to commemorate the day which would focus the 10th National Assembly to encourage us to step up actions, including appropriation and oversight, to ensure full implementation of the Climate Change Act, 2021 and also explore sustainable channels for citizen engagement and public participation in the implementation of the Climate Change Act.

“As a newly inaugurated 10th National Assembly, I can assure all concerned that as we settle down to work, especially as we develop the Legislative Agenda of each House of the National Assembly, climate change issues will be accorded the deserved priority. Our Parliament promises to lead by example. We shall prioritize the greening of our parliament, greening the way we work, and we will lead and foster a culture of sustainable change”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now