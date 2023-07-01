Parties kick as Imo govt slams N54m campaign fee on candidates for Nov election 

Opposition parties in Imo State has kicked against the N54 million naira fee slammed on candidates for the November 11 governorship election in the state before they can campaign.

In a press conference in Owerri, on Saturday, chairmen of opposition parties in the state raised the alarm over such outrageous fee imposed on them.

According to them, the imposition of the fee was an attempt by the state government to stifle opposition parties and ensure that only the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) thrives in the state.

Operating under the aegis of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC-G12), Imo State, comprising 12 political parties in the state.

In a document presented to journalists which purportedly emanated from the Imo Signage and Advertisement Agency (IMSAA) and signed by its General Manager; political parties are required to seek a permit with the sum of N54 million before erecting campaign structures, including billboards, posters and other campaign means.