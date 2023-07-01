Obi-Datti Campaign raises alarm over alleged plot to alter FCT results

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign in the February 25 election, on Saturday, raised the alarm over an alleged plot to alter the original results of the presidential election for the Federal Capital Territory {FCT} to satisfy sinister motives.

Manager of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, who raised the alarm in a statement by Diran Onifade, the head of the Obi-Datti media office, warned the Independent National Electoral Commission {INEC} against tempering with IREV as it concerns the FCT.

According to Obaze, intelligence reaching the campaign office shows that INEC is trying to yield to pressure to tinker with the results of some states including the FCT to enable the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to be in good standing.

Onifade quoted Obaze as saying: “According to our source, INEC is tempering with the machines used in the election to adjust FCT results to give the APC candidate, the much-needed 25%, which he did not get as per the initial INEC declaration and for which he is being challenged at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

“It’s not clear how the Electoral Commission can brazenly carry out such bizarre action but given the abracadabra they did to announce the APC candidate winner by 4a.m., there is nothing to be taken for granted.

“Mr. Obaze warns that INEC and the ruling APC may be taking the adherence to the rule of law and due process disposition of Nigerians in general and the Obidient Movement in particular for granted.

“But it would be courting catastrophe for them to want to pour salt into an open wound inflicted on Nigeria’s electorate.”

Obaze also reminded INEC that what they are trying to do is tantamount to raising a dead horse and that whether reports were fake or real, the commission should know the level of public confidence in them has long been eroded.

