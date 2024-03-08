Kogi Gov creates new ministry, makes fresh appointments

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has approved the creation of a new ministry to be known as the Ministry of Innovation, Science & Technology.

The announcement which was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Mrs Folashade Ayoade, stated that a commissioner designate has already been appointed to oversee the new ministry.

“In furtherance to the establishment of the Ministry, His Excellency, Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has approved the appointment of Dr. Adeniyi Helen Aderibigbe as the Commissioner designate of the newly created ministry,” Ayoade said.

“Furthermore, the Ministry of Education, Science & Technology is now to be referred to as the Ministry of Education henceforth.

The statement added that the Governor also made fresh appointments including Commissioners, Director-Generals and Heads of Service.

“The Governor has also approved the appointment of Mr. Atuluku Levi Victor as the Commissioner designate of the Ministry of Transportation,” the statement continued.

“Also, the Governor approved the appointment of heads of agencies. Those appointed are: Aishat Oyiza Omede, Director-General, Kogi State Social Investment Program Agency; Afolabi Joseph Raji, Chairman, Kogi State Scholarship Board; Engr. Yunusa Aminu Alhassan, Managing Director, Kogi State Road Maintenance Agency (KOGROMA) and Barr. Moses Okezie Okafor, Director-General, Research & Development.

“Others are: Paul Peter Jibrin, Executive Chairman, Kogi State Science, Technical Education and Teaching Service Commission (STETSCOM); Aminu Abdulrazak, Managing Director, Kogi State Traffic Management Agency (KOTRAMA); Ahovi Salami Ibrahim, Manager Director, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA); and Bello Salim Ogirima George, Managing Director, Agricultural Development Project (ADP).

“Governor Ododo congratulated all the appointees and urged them to hit the ground running by ensuring quick impact towards the development of the state,” Ayoade said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now