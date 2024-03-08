Reps launch probe into N200bn spent on postponed 2023 census

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has ignited controversy by launching a probe into the N200 billion reportedly spent by the National Population Commission (NPC) on the ultimately suspended 2023 Population and Housing Census.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Clement Akanni during plenary in Abuja on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Akanni said the immediate-past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari planned to conduct a census in 2022 but the programme was later postponed to 2023.

Akanni expressed serious concerns about the expenditure, particularly considering the postponement of the census itself. He argued that the N200 billion could have been used to fund critical social programs or improve the distribution of essential services across the country.

He said the former minister of state for budget and national planning, Mr Clem Agba, said a total of N869bn would be required for the exercise.

“This figure, according to the minister, included post-census activities, adding that the National Population Commission said, it spent about N200bn to prepare for the 2023 population and housing census.”

Adopting the motion, the House mandated the Committee on Population to invite the Director-General of the NPC to explain how the N200bn meant for the suspended 2023 population and housing census was spent.

The House urged the committee to report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

The NPC had initially requested N869 billion for the 2023 census, with projections including post-census activities. However, the exercise, scheduled for May 2023, was indefinitely postponed by the Buhari administration. The reasons behind the postponement remain unclear, although some speculate it may have been linked to the transition to a new government.

The House probe will focus on determining how exactly the N200 billion was spent. Lawmakers are demanding transparency and accountability from the NPC, particularly regarding the breakdown of expenses incurred during the planning stages of the census. Questions likely to be addressed include:

• How much of the N200 billion was spent on logistics, materials, and staff training?

• Were there any cost overruns or wasteful expenditures?

• Did the NPC follow proper procurement procedures?

The probe is expected to face resistance from some quarters. The NPC may argue that the funds were used for legitimate preparatory activities, even if the census itself was ultimately postponed. Additionally, concerns may be raised regarding the potential disruption the investigation could cause to the NPC’s ongoing operations.

However, proponents of the probe believe it’s crucial to ensure responsible use of public funds. They argue that with Nigeria facing significant economic challenges, every naira counts. Recovering any misallocated funds could be used for vital public services, potentially benefiting millions of Nigerians.

The outcome of the House probe remains to be seen. However, it’s certain to generate significant public interest and ignite debate about government spending priorities and the efficiency of the 2023 census planning process.

