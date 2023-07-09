DSS releases ex-Gov Abdulaziz Yari

The Department of State Service (DSS) has released the Senator representing Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Yari.

A source close to Yari told journalists on Sunday that he followed the ex-Zamfara State governor to the DSS office in Abuja when he was detained.

The spokesman for the DSS, Peter Afunanya, later issued a statement and confirmed Yari’s invitation by the secret police.

Afunanya, who was silent on why the lawmaker was invited by the DSS, however, dismissed reports that he was arrested for snubbing President Bola Tinubu’s phone call.

The Senator representing Kano South, Sumaila Kawu, confirmed Yari’s release in a post on his Facebook page.

“God the owner of the generation, Senator Yari is free, we thank God, the leader that has no end,” Kawu wrote.

