DSS denies arresting ex-Gov Yari for snubbing Tinubu’s phone call

The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed a report on the arrest of former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, for ignoring President Bola Tinubu’s phone call.

A source close to Yari told journalists on Sunday that he followed the ex-governor to the DSS office in Abuja when he was detained.

The DSS spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who made the clarification in a statement posted on the agency’s Twitter handle on Sunday, described the claim as laughable and inconsequential.

Afunanya, who confirmed that the Zamfara West senator was invited by DSS, said he (Yari) knew the reason behind his invitation.

He also dismissed claims that judges on the presidential election petition tribunal are under the DSS watch.

The statement read: “The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to false reports by

sections of the online media particularly SaharaReporters, Peoples Gazette, and Jackson Ude.

“The so-called news platforms variously and wrongly fed the public with misleading narratives and accusations against the Service.

“For instance, SaharaReporters wrote that the Service stormed the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and carted away certain files from them.

“Jackson Ude falsely claimed that there is a rumble in the DSS due to nepotism. He further accused the Service was snooping on Judges on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

“On its part, Peoples Gazette reported that Senator Abdulaziz Yari was arrested for alleged refusal to pick up the President’s phone call (whatever that meant).

“There are other variants of unsubstantiated and anonymous petitions flying around against the DGSS, his family, and some officials.

“To set the record straight, the DSS did not execute operations at the ICPC and CCB or remove files from their offices.

“Instructively, the two agencies have, on their own, refuted the news in widely circulated press statements. It is petty, if not laughable, to report that Yari was invited for refusing to pick up the President’s call. This is the height of junk journalism. Yari knows why he was invited.

“In fact, the Service denies all the allegations as they lack any factual basis or credibility. They are only figments of the creators’ imaginations.”

