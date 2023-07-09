DSS reportedly grills ex-Zamfara gov, Yari

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly grilled a former governor of Zamfara and Senator representing Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Yari.

Vanguard, in a report on Sunday morning, quoted a source close to Yari, who revealed that he went to the DSS office with the former governor when he was detained.

The reason for his detention and interrogation is however yet to be ascertained.

The source added: “Senator Yari is still in the DSS custody, but he should be out soon in sha ’Allah. He went to their office himself after the plenary. I escorted him there and he has been there since then”.

