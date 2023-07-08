News
Gunmen enforcing sit-at-home reportedly attack market, raze vehicles in Imo
Gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order reportedly attacked Amaraku market in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State on Friday night.
The gunmen who were suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) splinter group set a tricycle and vehicles ablaze during the attack.
The attackers also destroyed some goods and properties of petty traders, who are mostly women.
An eyewitness told journalists the hoodlums equally attacked the Obolo community in the area.
READ ALSO: Police dislodges criminals enforcing sit-at-home in Enugu
He said: “The gunmen were angry with the traders and transporters for flouting the order.
“The attackers warned traders to close shop and never to flout the order, warning them not to come out on Saturday.
“They went on to raze part of the market and burnt vehicles.”
However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.
