Innoson withdraws scholarship from student, Mmesoma, over forged JAMB result

The Innoson Vehicle Manifacturing Company said in Saturday, that it has withdrawn a scholarship awarded to a student Ejikeme Mmesoma, after an investigation revealed that she forged her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) test scores.

Spokesperson for the company Cornel Osigwe, who made this known in a statement, said the finding that she manipulated her UTME results was “deeply disappointing”, and that the manipulation of results by the candidate “stands in direct contravention of the values” of the company.

According to him, “In line with these principles and in response to the confirmed findings, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw the scholarship awarded to Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme,” he said.

“This action is a testament to our unyielding commitment to honesty, integrity, and merit-based recognition.”

Mr Osigwe said, although the withdrawal of the scholarship was regrettable and could cause “dismay” to those who stood by Miss Mmesoma including her school principal, it was crucial to maintain the integrity of the company’s scholarship programme and its values.

“We believe in rewarding exceptional students who display, not just academic prowess but also embody the values of honesty, transparency, and respect for the processes that govern our educational system,” he said.

