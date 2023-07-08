Oby Ezekwesili seeks independent investigations as Mmesoma confesses to UTME result forgery

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, on Saturday, waded into the current situation involving Anambra student, Mmesoma Ejikeme, who is at the centre of result forgery allegations.

Ezekwesili, via a statement posted on her Twitter handle, implored the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board to ensure “independent evidence that the result Mmesoma laid claim to publicly was not only fake but that the forgery was personally orchestrated by her.”

She further noted the proliferation of syndicates which specializes in forging results, noting, “There are usually syndicates at the center of perpetration of exam malpractices in Nigeria but it appears not to be so in Mmesoma’s case from the facts of the Committee’s report.

“Mmesoma’s action has consequences. I therefore support the sanctions imposed by JAMB as a deterrent to all who participate in the systemic exam malpractices within our educational system.

“I also recommend sustained counseling for Mmesoma by the family, school and church to support her as she reflects on this tragic episode and makes a decision to embrace values and rewards of effort while eschewing dishonest gain for the rest of her life.

“I am satisfied with the process and findings of their investigation which gave Mmesoma fair hearing to enable the Committee gather all facts.”

Earlier, the eight-member panel set up by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State to investigate the controversies surrounding the results claimed by Mmesoma submitted its report.

Headed by Nkemdili Nnonyelu, a professor, the committee confirmed Miss Mmesoma forged the score of 362 as earlier claimed by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

Mmesoma and @JAMBHQ Saga: I have just read the report of the Committee set up by Anambra State Government to investigate and report their independent findings on the Mmesoma and JAMB Saga. I am satisfied with the process and findings of their investigation which gave… pic.twitter.com/c4kutVy0jv — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) July 8, 2023

