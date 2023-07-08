We have been vindicated by Anambra panel’s report on Mmesoma – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has expressed happiness at the report of the Anambra State Panel of Inquiry which investigated the forgery allegation against a candidate in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Mmesoma Ejikeme.

The Board had last week accused the student of falsifying her score and banned her from taking the examination for three years.

Following the backlash that trailed the allegation, JAMB set up its own committee in a bid to get to the root of the matter.

In the report signed on Friday by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu, the committee revealed that the 19-old confessed that she used her phone to inflate her score from 249 to 362.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the Board said it has been vindicated on the matter by the Anambra panel.

JAMB stressed that the report had further reinforced its position that its system cannot be compromised.

The statement read: “The report of the Commission of Inquiry set up by the Anambra State Government, an independent and unbiased body, as demanded by some Nigerians to look into the Mmesoma saga, has vindicated the Board.

“This has further reinforced the position of the Board that its system was not and cannot be compromised. It is to be noted that the Board has built a reputation in terms of the conduct of credible examinations over the years and cannot afford to fail the nation at this critical juncture of its development.

“Therefore, we will not despair in spite of the painful realisation that some Nigerians would do anything to cast aspersions on the good name of the Board. However, in spite of all the posturing of its detractors, the Board remains resolute and uncompromising in its commitment to give Nigeria the best as far as credible and fair assessment is concerned.

“In fact, the Board is, more than ever, determined to continue to forge ahead unmindful of the shenanigan of those who desire its fall.”

