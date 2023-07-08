Katsina govt to engage 2,400 youths in fight against insecurity

The Katsina State government planned to engage 2,400 youths to provide security in some local government areas affected by insecurity in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Isah Miqdad, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Katsina, said the state government had designed a strategy for the recruitment in eight LGAs.

He said the affected LGAs as Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, and Jibia.

The governor’s aide revealed that 300 indigenes would be selected from each LGA.

He said the development was one of the key campaign promises of the governor, adding that the youths would be trained by security personnel.

Miqdad said: “On Friday, July 7, 2023, the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Faruk Lawal-Jobe, launched the distribution of forms to the LG chairmen whose LGAs have been battling with insecurity.

“The forms will be subsequently distributed to able-bodied youths who are willing and ready to take part in the protection of the lives and properties of their community members.”

