Gov Radda appoints heads of agencies, SUBEB members in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has approved the appointment of Executive Directors for eight agencies in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, who confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Katsina, said the governor also appointed three permanent members to the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, Governor of Katsina State, Mallam Dikko Radda, has given approval for the appointment of Chief Executives of some state government agencies as follows:

1- Alh. Kabir Usman Amoga: Executive Director, Katsina State Environmental Protection Agency.

2- Hajiya Binta Dangani: Executive Secretary Katsina State Emergency Management Agency.

3- Eng.Tukur Tinglin: Managing Director Katsina State Water Board.

4- Hon. Abubakar Sulaiman Abukur: Executive Director, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency.

5- Dr. Nuhu Bala Kankia: Executive Secretary, Katsina State Agency for Control of AIDS.

READ ALSO: Katsina govt revokes illegally allocated lands

6- Dr. Aliyu Rabiu Kurfi; Executive Director, Katsina State History and Culture Bureau.

7- Prof. Kabir Ibrahim Matazu: Executive Director, Katsina State Science and Technical Board.

8-Dr. AMINU Salisu Tsauri; Executive Secretary, Katsina State Scholarship Board.

9- Alh. Kabir Magaji; Chairman SUBEB

10- Dr. Ibrahim Isyaka; Permanent Member SUBEB 1

11- Hon Rabiu Idris; Permanent Member SUBEB 2.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now