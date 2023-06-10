Katsina govt revokes illegally allocated lands

The Katsina State government has revoked all lands illegally allocated by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) officials in the state.

The Director of Human Resources in the office of the Head of Civil Service of the state, Alhaji Ado Yahaya, disclosed this in a circular dated June 6, 2023, addressed to all MDAs in the state.

The circular was made available to journalists on Saturday.

It read: “The government observed with dismay the indiscriminate allocations of lands and carve-outs, particularly around public buildings by some officials of the MDAs.

“To this end, all such practices must be stopped forthwith as only the government through the Ministry of Lands and Survey have the statutory right to allocate all lands in the state.

“In addition, all lands allocated indiscriminately without following due process are hereby revoked.

“Accordingly, any government official involved in such illegal allocation of land in the state will be severely sanctioned in line with the extant rules governing the service.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now