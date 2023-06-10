Amotekun arrests suspected burglars, cultist in Osun

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps on Friday arrested two suspected burglars in the Ila Orangun area of Osun State.

The Commander of the Amotekun Corps in the state, Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the operatives also arrested a suspected cultist in the Ilesa area of the state.

He said the suspected burglars were arrested while trying to sell their loot.

Adewinmbi said: “Abeh Abu (25) and Isaac John (19) were arrested for house burgling in Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

“The suspects were arrested while trying to sell some suspected stolen home appliances including a television set, a DVD player, and a mattress, before luck ran out on them.

“Abeh Abuh confessed he stole a motorcycle early in the year and sold it to an accomplice, a buyer of stolen items in Ondo State.



“The suspects later led the operatives to Ondo State where their accomplice and buyer of stolen items, One Abah Bello, (who had been on the Amotekun wanted list) was arrested and handed over to the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State.”

Adewinmbi said the suspected cultist was arrested with an axe and he admitted to being a member of the Eiye Confraternity.

He added that the 17-year-old was arrested by the operatives during a routine patrol in Ilesa Town.

“The suspect and two others were on a motorcycle when they were stopped by the operatives. However, others fled while the suspect was found to be in possession of an axe.

“During interrogation, he confessed to being a member of the Eiye Confraternity and that the gang stole motorcycles at gunpoint in different locations across Ilesa,” the commander added.

