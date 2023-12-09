News
Katsina govt to probe implementation of CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme
The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has set up a 12-man committee to investigate the implementation of the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrower Programme in the state.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) established the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme to create economic linkages between smallholder farmers and reputable companies (anchors) involved in the production and processing of key agricultural commodities.
The goal of the programme is to provide loans to smallholder farmers to boost agricultural production, create jobs, and reduce food import bills in the country.
However, there were reports that the farmers either did not refund the loans or made their produce available to Nigerians.
The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Kaula, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Katsina, said his principal mandated the committee to investigate the government’s role in the programme and to determine its level of commitment.
READ ALSO: CBN amends Anchor Borrowers Programme guidelines, threatens farmers with sanctions
The committee is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba-Faskari, and Mr. Aliyu Isah of the governor’s office as Secretary.
He said: “The committee is also to identify beneficiaries of the programme and determine whether they paid back the loans they were given.
“It was also mandated to provide suggestions that would assist the state government to overcome challenges hindering the programme’s successful implementation.”
The committee is expected to submit its report in two weeks.
