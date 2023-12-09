DSS to begin drone production

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, said on Saturday the service would soon begin the production of Unmanned Area Vehicles, AK-47s, and other weapons to be used by its personnel.

Bichi, who spoke at the graduation of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 16 participants in Abuja, said the DSS would deploy the weapon across the country when the plan sails through.

He added that the development would reduce the dependence on foreign countries for weapons to be used for security agencies.

The DG said: “We shall support the institute in its training programmes. I care for the welfare of our staff, both active and retired. We shall never go back on that. We will also continue to pay attention to our research and development.

“Sooner or later we shall start eating what we produce. And we produce what we eat. This is coded. It means we shall start deploying some of the assets we have or the platforms we produce by ourselves, including Unmanned Area Vehicles. We are producing our AK-47.

“When we reach the destination, we will save the country from the pains of the resources being chunked out to buy such weapons.”

