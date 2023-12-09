Southern Kaduna group demands investigation of accidental bombing that killed 95 civilians

The Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) has demanded an investigation into the accidental military bombing that killed several people in the state.

Troops of the Nigerian Army carrying out air interdictions on suspected terrorists mistakenly dropped Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on villagers celebrating the Eid-el-Maulud at the Tudun Biri village in Igabi local government area of the state and killed 95 people, including children and pregnant women on Sunday night.

The Chairman of the SOKAPU Caretaker Committee, Mr. Ishaya Auta, made the call in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna.

He urged the Federal Government to set up an independent professional body to investigate the cause of the incident.

READ ALSO: Gumi claims Kaduna bombing not a mistake, targeted at families of ‘some people’

Aura said: “We condemn the act and are calling for a full investigation and appropriate sanction to be meted on those found culpable to forestall future recurrence.”

He, however, commended the army for claiming responsibility for the incident.

“We caution that the military as a professional security agency to always adhere to professional conduct while carrying out its operations in any location of duty.

”We commend the Federal and State Governments’ quick responses in paying the hospital bills of injured receiving treatment with a commitment to giving appropriate compensation to the affected families,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now