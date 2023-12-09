News
Despite Kaduna bombing error, NSA Ribadu, Northern senators pass vote of confidence on security agencies
Despite the death of over 85 civilians in the Tundun Biri village of Igabi local government area of Kaduna State in an ‘accidental’ twin-bombing carried out by the Nigerian Army last Sunday, National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, and senators from the North have passed a vote of confidence on the country’s security agencies.
Ribadu who gave the thumbs up to the country’s security agencies when he visited the affected village on a fact-finding mission on Friday, however, assured that the incident will not be swept under the carpet as a holistic and comprehensive investigation would soon commence to avert the recurrence of such an incident
“We are here to physically see and also talk directly to the people, victims, and families and make an assessment for the Federal Government,” the NSA said while addressing the people.
“It is a tragedy and misfortune. But it has happened. What matters is how we move forward, what we going to learn from here, and what exactly we need to do,” he added.
Similarly, the Northern senators who were led by Senator Abdul Ningi on a condolence visit to Governor Ubah Sani over the bombing incident, also expressed their trust in the security agencies and commended them for the success in the war against terrorism and banditry in the North West and North Central geopolitical zones.
They also appealed to Nigerians to drop their emotions and sentiments over the incident and allow the government to thoroughly investigate the incident to avert recurrence in the future.
