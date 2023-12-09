Despite Kaduna bombing error, NSA Ribadu, Northern senators pass vote of confidence on security agencies

Despite the death of over 85 civilians in the Tundun Biri village of Igabi local government area of Kaduna State in an ‘accidental’ twin-bombing carried out by the Nigerian Army last Sunday, National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, and senators from the North have passed a vote of confidence on the country’s security agencies.

Ribadu who gave the thumbs up to the country’s security agencies when he visited the affected village on a fact-finding mission on Friday, however, assured that the incident will not be swept under the carpet as a holistic and comprehensive investigation would soon commence to avert the recurrence of such an incident

“We are here to physically see and also talk directly to the people, victims, and families and make an assessment for the Federal Government,” the NSA said while addressing the people.

“It is a tragedy and misfortune. But it has happened. What matters is how we move forward, what we going to learn from here, and what exactly we need to do,” he added.

Similarly, the Northern senators who were led by Senator Abdul Ningi on a condolence visit to Governor Ubah Sani over the bombing incident, also expressed their trust in the security agencies and commended them for the success in the war against terrorism and banditry in the North West and North Central geopolitical zones.

They also appealed to Nigerians to drop their emotions and sentiments over the incident and allow the government to thoroughly investigate the incident to avert recurrence in the future.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now