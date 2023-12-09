Blasphemy: Bauchi woman arrested for condemning lynching, Rhoda Jatau, regains freedom after 18 months on detention

Rhoda Jatau, the Bauchi woman who was arrested after she condemned the brutal killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto State, has finally regained freedom after 18 months in detention.

A reliable source close to her case told journalists that Jatau was released on bail on Friday following interventions by the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council and the Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Jatau, a mother of five, had been detained since May 2022 on the grounds of blasphemy, for sharing a video condemning the lynching of a student, Deborah.

Deborah, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was brutally murdered after advising against sending religious materials on a WhatsApp page.

Read also: Ondo Commissioner affirms Gov. Akeredolu‘s signature forged on official document

The source, who did not reveal the bail conditions or which court had granted Jatau bail, noted that the Inter-Religious Council had played “a key role” in securing her bail and release.

“Following the outcry from the Christian community in Nigeria over the continued detention of Rhoda Jatau in Bauchi Prison, the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, and Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria have swiftly intervened in the matter.

Q“We are pleased to report that Mrs Rhoda has been granted bail and subsequently released from detention today. We have high hopes that the case will end in praise. Let’s continue to uphold her in our prayers. The leadership of NIREC played a key role. Praise be to our God”, the source said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now