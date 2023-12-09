Ondo Commissioner affirms Gov. Akeredolu‘s signature forged on official document

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources in Ondo State, Razak Obe, has confirmed allegations that the signature of ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, was forged on an official document.

Obe who raised the alarm in a letter he wrote to the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Friday, noted that after the discovery of forged signature on a document sent to his office, he had to engage forensic experts who also confirmed that the governor’s signature was forged.

The letter which was made available to newsmen reads:

“I write to call your attention to a critical matter that has been confirmed; the signature of Mr Governor on a certain document has been forged.

“The irregularities in the signature were first observed when a file from my ministry was returned through the Office of the Secretary to the State Government. This is the only file that has been returned so far out of the five files that were sent to Mr Governor for approval about two months ago.

“Under close inspection, I noticed significant differences between the suspicious signature and handwriting and Mr. Governor’s known signature and handwriting in the file.

”Concerned about the gravity of the situation, I decided to seek a forensic review before disclosing my discovery. I sent the suspicious signature handwriting samples and copies of the old regular signatures to forensic experts, who have now confirmed that the suspicious signature and handwriting were indeed forged.

“Despite the inherent risks involved, I have chosen to fulfill the obligations of my office by reporting this alarming development to you as the highest-ranking member of the State Executive Council after Mr. Governor.

“I firmly believe that this is the course of action our esteemed leader, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, would take in such a situation.

“Considering the possibility that such forgery may be widespread, this heads-up is of utmost importance to the government and people of Ondo State. I have attached a copy of the forensic report and relevant pages from the file for your reference.

“I urge you to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves and take appropriate actions to address the situation. It is crucial that we restore the integrity of our processes and ensure that such a disturbing development is swiftly punctuated.”

Recall that Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that a senior lawyer, Kayode Ajulo (SAN), had, in an interview on Monday, alleged that some officials in the state, including Commissioners, were signing documents on behalf of the ailing governor.

“I have it on good authority as a lawyer. Some of the commissioners, about five of them, sent memos to the governor, and they all returned with approval.

“Going through the approval compared to what the governor had approved when he was hale (sic) and hearty, there are notable disparities in them,” Ajulo had alleged.

Ajulo had also insinuated that the refusal by the House of Assembly to transfer power to Aiyedatiwa in the absence of Akeredolu was because a cabal was in control of the government apparatus.

However, the government had issued a statement debunking Ajulo’s allegations, going as far as accusing him of being a rablerouser trying to cause disaffection in the state.

But the recent admission by Obe who is a core member of the government, has now given credence to Ajulo’s allegations.

