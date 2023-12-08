‘Undemocratic political tactics,’ SDP distances self from PDP-led coalition against Tinubu’s govt

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has distanced itself from a coalition arrangement by some opposition parties against President Bola Tinubu.

Seven political parties led by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came together earlier in the week to form the Coalition of Concerned Political Parties (CCPP) in Abuja.

Other parties in the arrangement are the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The parties came together to provide a strong opposition and alternative solutions to policies initiated by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

The SDP made the clarification in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Alfa Mohammed, on Friday in Abuja.

The party alerted Nigerians that the goal of those behind the coalition was to turn public opinion against the current government in a bid to cause its undemocratic removal.

The statement read: “SDP wishes to clarify its position regarding the suggestion that it is involved in forming a coalition against President Tinubu’s administration.

“SDP firmly distances itself from such unpatriotic and undemocratic political tactics.

“The party acknowledges the existence of a substantial conspiracy, reportedly backed by influential opposition figures and certain private sector entities.

“This conspiracy is aimed at establishing a formidable coalition of opposition parties, trade unions, and civil society organisations.

“To eliminate any confusion, it is important to note that the mainstream SDP is currently embroiled in a legal struggle against certain factions illegitimately recognised by INEC,

“The mainstream SDP is committed to constructively engaging with Tinubu’s administration for the next three years.

“This approach excludes any involvement in schemes aimed at destabilising the government or distracting its focus.”

The party urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and be discerning in the face of potentially harmful propaganda and provocative statements that would soon be coming from the said coalition.

