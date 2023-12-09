NNPP denies reports of plan to occupy Supreme Court, foreign missions over judgment

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Friday, dismissed reports of a plot by the party and the Kwankwasiya Movement to occupy the Supreme Court and foreign missions in Nigeria.

According to the party, the allegation was a figment of the imagination of a conceived coalition of some civil society organisations.

The party’s acting National Chairman, Abba Ali stated this in a statement on Friday, adding that the allegation shows the extent to which the opposition in Kano State will go to fabricate lies.

Ali said: “The allegations by the so-called coalition is laughable and show the extent the opposition in Kano State will go to fabricate lies in its desperation to seize power by all means.

Read also: Naira devaluation, subsidy removal excite Moody’s, upgrades Nigeria’s credit outlook to positive

“The All Progressives Congress knows that it has no case at the Supreme Court and has allegedly resorted to blackmail, Intimidation, and falsehood to hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public, the judiciary, and security agencies to take the mandate the good people of Kano State freely gave to the NNPP.”

He also revealed that the party has confidence in the nation’s judiciary as the temple of justice and bastion of hope for aggrieved citizens.

He said that as a law-abiding political party, it is resolute and strongly determined to protect and defend its mandate across the country and will resist any attempt to subvert the will of the people.

“The ballot is sacrosanct, the mandate of the people is not negotiable and not for sale,” he added.

In a different development, the NNPP, in a different statement on Friday by Ali, said that it was not in coalition with any political party.

¹“The attention of the leadership of the party has been drawn to reports of the formation of a coalition by the party and some political parties and wishes to state that there is nothing of such”, the NNPP acting chairman said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now