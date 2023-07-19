UTME candidate, Mmesoma writes JAMB, pleads for leniency

The 19-year-old candidate of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Miss Ejikeme Mmesoma, has written to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB) and asked for leniency for manipulating her examination result.

Mmesoma presented her letter of apology before the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on the alleged Manipulation of Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) results on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Board banned the candidate from writing the UTME for three years after she forged her result and changed it from 249 to 362.

Mmesoma admitted her wrongdoing and begged JAMB for leniency.

She wrote: “I humbly seek your forgiveness for the mistake I made, I sincerely agree that I got the JAMB result from another portal in the course of this, I lambasted JAMB, and I apologise.

“Ignorance played a significant role in my action, words cannot describe the depth of pain in my heart. This is the first time I will be doing this, I have never engaged in falsification or any misdemeanor.”

Mmesoma said she would willingly accept the recommendation of the ad-hoc committee, adding that she had accepted to rectify her mistake and become a better person.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, said Mmesoma manipulated her result aided by the centre where she wrote the exam.

He added that the centre had been banned for aiding and abetting fraud.

According to Oloyede, eight centres in Anambra State are currently under investigation over Mmesoma’s case.

He called on the public to be careful in making unfounded statements and have confidence in public institutions while commending JAMB in its processes and procedures.

The Chairman of the Committee, Sanda Soli, urged Mmesoma to restitute her ways and not to allow such misconduct again.

“You are one of the high scorers, don’t ever think of doing bad things to achieve anything ever again,” he said.

