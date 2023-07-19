News
Like Senate, Reps confirm service chiefs
The House of Representatives on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of the four service chiefs.
President Bola Tinubu had on June 19 appointed Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa as the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja as Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla as Chief of Naval Staff and Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar as the Nigerian Air Force chief to replace the four military chiefs left behind by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.
He also appointed Mr. Kayode Egbetokun as the acting Inspector-General of Police following the retirement of Mr. Usmali Alkali Baba after attaining the mandatory 35 years in service.
READ ALSO: Senate confirms appointment of service chiefs
The confirmation of the service chiefs followed the adoption of the report of House adhoc committee headed by Babajimi Benson at the plenary in Abuja.
Benson had in his address urged members of the Armed Forces to adhere strictly to the provisions of the Appropriation Act and work in synergy by sharing intelligence.
The Senate confirms the service chiefs last Thursday.
.
