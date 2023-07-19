Like Senate, Reps confirm service chiefs

The House of Representatives on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of the four service chiefs.

President Bola Tinubu had on June 19 appointed Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa as the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja as Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla as Chief of Naval Staff and Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar as the Nigerian Air Force chief to replace the four military chiefs left behind by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also appointed Mr. Kayode Egbetokun as the acting Inspector-General of Police following the retirement of Mr. Usmali Alkali Baba after attaining the mandatory 35 years in service.

READ ALSO: Senate confirms appointment of service chiefs

The confirmation of the service chiefs followed the adoption of the report of House adhoc committee headed by Babajimi Benson at the plenary in Abuja.

Benson had in his address urged members of the Armed Forces to adhere strictly to the provisions of the Appropriation Act and work in synergy by sharing intelligence.

The Senate confirms the service chiefs last Thursday.

.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now