Court adjourns Malami’s case for alleged abuse of office to October 17

Justice Oluyemisi Adelaja of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has adjourned the hearing of a case filed against a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for alleged abuse of office till October 17.

The judge picked the date while ruling on the case filed by a property developer, Cecil Osakwe, on Monday.

The plaintiff had in the suit accused Malami of using his office to force him to give out two units of three-bedroom flats valued at N130 million sited in the Maitama area of Abuja to a civil servant, Asabe Waziri, despite a subsisting court order.

At the resumed hearing on the case on Monday, the plaintiff’s counsel, Victor Giwa, decried the absence of the former AGF in the court.

He said Malami was duly served with the court papers and was aware of the hearing.

In his ruling, the judge said it was important to grant Malami another opportunity to defend himself on the allegation and adjourned the case till October 17 for a hearing.

