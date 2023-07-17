Tinubu returns to Nigeria after attending AU meeting

President Bola Tinubu on Monday returned to the country after participating in the African Union meeting in Kenya.

The president left for the East African country on Saturday and met with other African leaders ahead of the summit.

READ ALSO: Tinubu jets out to Kenya on Saturday to attend AU meeting

At the meeting proper, Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to the integration and prosperity of African nations.

The president had also attended the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Guinea-Bissau where he emerged as the new chairman of the 15-member sub-regional body.

