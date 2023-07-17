Suspected herdsmen reportedly kill 6 in Benue communities

Gunmen suspected to herdsmen reportedly killed six people in two communities of Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday night.

An eyewitness told journalists on Monday the attackers killed five people in the Igba Ukyor community and one person in the nearby Tse Baka community.

He added that the criminals stormed the Igba Ukyor community on motorcycles at about 8:00 p.m. on Sunday night and started shooting indiscriminately.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

Benue and other states in the North-Central have been under siege from herdsmen for more than five years.

Hundreds of people had been killed and properties worth billions of naira had been destroyed by criminals since 2018.

