Gunmen abduct Rivers broadcasting station’s director

Gunmen on Friday evening kidnapped the Director of News in the Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation (RSBC), Priestba Anthony-Nwokocha, in Port Harcourt.

The corporation’s Director of Administration, Pastor Ebi Ogolo, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday, said Anthony-Nwokocha was abducted after the close of work in the YKC area of the state capital.

He appealed to security agencies to rescue the victim from the kidnappers.

However, the Rivers State Police Command has not confirmed the broadcaster’s abduction.

