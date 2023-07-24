PDP decries failed terrorist attack on Atiku’s Adamawa home

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday expressed concern at the failed attack on the residence of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, by suspected members of the Boko Haram sect in Yola, Adamawa State.

Police operatives in the state on Monday arrested four persons, including one Jubrila Mohammed over an attempted attack on the ex-Vice President’s house in the city.

In a statement by its National Public Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party alleged that the attack was a sponsored attempt on the life of the PDP candidate by forces who are unsettled by his bid to retrieve his mandate at the presidential election petition tribunal.

The PDP urged the acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, to track down the sponsors of the terrorists and bring them to book in the interest of Nigerians.

The statement read: “Our party believes that the intent of the sponsors of this evil plot is to silence our presidential candidate, massacre innocent Nigerians, and cause chaos, confusion, and anarchy in the polity.

“The PDP asks: is this foiled attack on Atiku Abubakar and sensitive locations in Yola, Adamawa connected to the recent All Progressives Congress’ threats of chaos and anarchy in the country if the PEPC upholds the clear provisions of Section 134 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) with regard to the mandatory and statutory requirements for which a candidate in a presidential election can be declared the winner?

“Could it also be a plan to orchestrate a sense of insecurity in the country, starting in Adamawa State, the home state of our presidential candidate so as to justify the imposition of a state of emergency in Adamawa State as a precursor to a declaration of a State of Emergency throughout the country?

“The Federal Government has a duty and obligation to Nigerians and indeed, the whole world to ensure that the perpetrators of these dastardly acts and their sponsors are brought to book. This particular investigation is important to the country because of the scope and dimension of the attempted attack.

“The PDP also calls on security agencies to tighten security around Atiku Abubakar and members of his family at this critical time in our democratic process.”

