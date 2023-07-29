Ekpa insists on sit-at-home in S’East, says alleged letter from IPOB leader, Kanu, is fake

Self-styled Prime Minister of Biafran Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE), Simon Ekpa, has described a letter purportedly written to him by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as fake and could not have come from the detained IPOB leader.

Kanu had, on Friday, addressed a hand written letter to the Finland-based separatist, ordering him to desist from giving sit-at-home orders in the South-East region henceforth.

But while reacting to the alleged letter, the leader of breakaway IPOB Auto-Pilot group told his followers and the

Igbo people in general to disregard reports that the purported letter was from Kanu, insisting that the letter was “fake and untrue” and the handiwork of “mischief-makers who do not want Biafra’s liberation.”

“Our attention has been drawn to the fake letter from the pit of hell being paraded by Nigerian media claiming that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wrote a letter,” Ekpa wrote on Twitter.

“It is not only a joke but an insult taken too far that the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra is being misrepresented in this way.

“It is complete fake! Mazi Nnamdi Kanu can never write such letter praising politicians that turned down the motion to release.

“As the Prime Minister of Biafra under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I call on all Biafrans to disregard the fake letter coming from DSS.”

Ekpa also lampooned Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, saying the lawyer was being manipulated and intimated by Nigerian officials to turn against him.

“Tomorrow I will expose where the letter come from and how the letter was written.

@AloyEjimakor has soiled his hand with the Enugu state governor. He contacted me while he was in Enugu meeting with illegitimate governor Mbah.

“This @AloyEjimakor is another criminal, in as much as I wanted to call him a nice person, this lie here broke my heart. Does my private interrogation on Aloy suggest I was the one desperate to speak to Mbah? Read this messages and see that Aloy is just like orders.

“Biafrans, @AloyEjimakor is just as bad as others. He contacted me tried to convince me to speak with Mbah, to end sit at home but i refused. Then after their meeting, I got the intel about their letter, which he sent to me to post and I refused to post it,” he wrote.

